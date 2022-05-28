Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stake in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) by 1,166.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,229,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132,206 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 3.22% of TCR2 Therapeutics worth $5,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,230,000 after purchasing an additional 27,527 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,213,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after purchasing an additional 186,370 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 321,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 63,413 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,058,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 20.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TCRR shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.94.

TCRR stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $19.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.22.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

TCR2 Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.