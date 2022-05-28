Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 149.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,077 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.52% of HomeStreet worth $5,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 86.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $40.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.20 and a 12 month high of $57.40. The company has a market cap of $760.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.52.

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 27.34%.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Mark Robert Patterson acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $270,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Amen Darrell Van acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.25 per share, with a total value of $39,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $117,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,910. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HMST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

HomeStreet Company Profile (Get Rating)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.