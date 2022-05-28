Bank of America Corp DE Has $5.56 Million Stock Position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) by 154.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,411 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.42% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF worth $5,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000.

Shares of HERO opened at $23.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.91. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 52 week low of $20.18 and a 52 week high of $33.02.

