Bank of America Corp DE Has $5.57 Million Position in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.10% of Independent Bank worth $5,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBCP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Independent Bank by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,719,000 after buying an additional 78,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,434,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,294,000 after buying an additional 58,241 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Independent Bank by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 31,982 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 15.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dennis W. Archer, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $40,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $43,503.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,507.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $19.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.80. Independent Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.34. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 28.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

