Bank of America Corp DE Has $5.60 Million Stock Position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) by 299.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,839 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.11% of Paycor HCM worth $5,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYCR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. 25.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on PYCR shares. Citigroup started coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on Paycor HCM from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycor HCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.81.

Paycor HCM stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $39.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.49.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.64 million. Paycor HCM’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

