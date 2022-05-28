Bank of America Corp DE Has $5.64 Million Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,172 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.28% of Sonic Automotive worth $5,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $47.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.56. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.05. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.64 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAH. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sonic Automotive from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $143,988.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Paul P. Rusnak acquired 127,475 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.89 per share, for a total transaction of $5,339,927.75. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,450,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

