Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 542,469 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.16% of Nordstrom worth $5,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tremblant Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 4,449,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $117,690,000 after purchasing an additional 577,248 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,948,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000,000 after acquiring an additional 711,193 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,806,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 5,037.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,891,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,053 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,745,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,172,000 after acquiring an additional 200,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $383,219.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,737.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $322,658.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JWN shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

NYSE:JWN opened at $26.56 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $38.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average of $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

