Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 8,901 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.83% of Koppers worth $5,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Koppers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Xudong Feng sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $59,219.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $85,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,430 shares of company stock valued at $174,209. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOP opened at $26.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $567.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.98. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $37.44.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $459.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.00 million. Koppers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KOP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koppers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

