Bank of America Corp DE Sells 10,847 Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,847 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.96% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $5,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,128,000. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 54.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 92,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 34.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 887,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,210,000 after acquiring an additional 226,918 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Singapore ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWS opened at $19.22 on Friday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $24.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.93.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.