Bank of America Corp DE Sells 144,991 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 144,991 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.22% of Helmerich & Payne worth $5,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 334.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter worth about $96,000. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $36.50 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $6,381,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $74,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 161,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,440. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $51.69 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $52.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.93 and its 200 day moving average is $35.55.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $467.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.63 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -55.87%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

