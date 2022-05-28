Bank of America Corp DE Sells 164,550 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,550 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.68% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Shares of BSJM stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.94. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $23.40.

