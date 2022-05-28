Bank of America Corp DE Sells 5,539 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,539 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 8.01% of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF worth $5,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRND. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 737,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,146,000 after acquiring an additional 87,177 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 16,902 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 16,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TRND opened at $27.88 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $31.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average is $29.56.

