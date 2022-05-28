Bank of America Corp DE Takes Position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV)

Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 550,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.92% of Spring Valley Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,289,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 311,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 41,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 28,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William J. Quinn acquired 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $66,858.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,600 shares in the company, valued at $66,858. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Spring Valley Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $11.23.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

