Barclays Lowers Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target to $21.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 20.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JWN. Cowen lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

NYSE JWN opened at $26.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $38.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.40.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 24th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $383,219.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,737.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $322,658.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.