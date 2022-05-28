Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential downside of 29.08% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.
Shares of BHC stock opened at $9.87 on Thursday. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $32.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.77.
In related news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $150,971.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 1,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $35,393.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,328.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,668 shares of company stock valued at $378,570. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.
About Bausch Health Companies (Get Rating)
Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
