Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential downside of 29.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Shares of BHC stock opened at $9.87 on Thursday. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $32.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.77.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.19. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 649.29% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Bausch Health Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $150,971.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 1,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $35,393.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,328.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,668 shares of company stock valued at $378,570. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies (Get Rating)

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.