Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 112,995 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,577,677 shares.The stock last traded at $9.50 and had previously closed at $9.58.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BHC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.77.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 649.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $150,971.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $35,393.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,328.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,668 shares of company stock worth $378,570. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 22,255 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,525,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 296.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 11.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 208,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 21,180 shares during the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

