Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 112,995 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,577,677 shares.The stock last traded at $9.50 and had previously closed at $9.58.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BHC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.77.
In other news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $150,971.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $35,393.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,328.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,668 shares of company stock worth $378,570. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 22,255 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,525,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 296.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 11.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 208,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 21,180 shares during the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)
Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
