BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 21,952 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 269,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 305,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 59,305 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 64,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $554,000. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCRX. StockNews.com cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.51. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $19.99.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

