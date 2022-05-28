BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 263.6% from the April 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGT. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

Shares of BGT stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $12.97. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $14.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

