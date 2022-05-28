BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Short Interest Up 285.1% in May

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 285.1% from the April 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPA opened at $13.51 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average of $14.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

