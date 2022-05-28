Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 43,752 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,856,869 shares.The stock last traded at $21.09 and had previously closed at $18.88.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.45.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 131.48% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,591 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,490,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,152 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,192,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,661,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,864,000 after purchasing an additional 907,013 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

