Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blue Owl Capital is an alternative asset manager which provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through a variety of vehicles. Blue Owl Capital, formerly known as Altimar Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.25 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.18.

OWL opened at $12.39 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $17.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.30.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Blue Owl Capital had a negative net margin of 43.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $275.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Claudia A. Holz purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.24 per share, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $427,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $847,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $2,702,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter worth $467,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 152.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

