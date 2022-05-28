BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 12,483 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,483 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.09% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RETA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $11,462,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 424.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 20,801 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RETA stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.52% and a negative net margin of 2,650.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.86) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RETA. StockNews.com began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

