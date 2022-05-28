BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 36,883 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 2,824.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,883 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,367,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth about $3,942,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.15 and a 200-day moving average of $31.19. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $39.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $122.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 16.43%.

EQNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 280.00 to 287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 315.00 to 330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.22.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

