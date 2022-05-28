BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 53,598 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) by 199.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,428 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,598 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.07% of Golar LNG worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth $6,086,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the third quarter worth $405,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the third quarter worth $198,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the third quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the third quarter worth $132,000. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLNG opened at $25.45 on Friday. Golar LNG Limited has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.49.

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $115.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.01 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 91.35% and a return on equity of 0.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $20.50 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Golar LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $19.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.30.

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

