BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cabot were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $77.14 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $47.59 and a 12-month high of $77.25. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.96.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.99 million. Cabot had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 29.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.78%.

CBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

In related news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 14,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $988,637.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,718 shares in the company, valued at $18,374,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

