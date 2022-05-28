BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 1,264 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Post were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POST. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Post by 592.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,604,000 after acquiring an additional 265,052 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Post by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,454,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,916,000 after purchasing an additional 111,209 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Post by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,226,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,275,000 after purchasing an additional 80,770 shares during the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC grew its holdings in Post by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,910,000 after purchasing an additional 78,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Post during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,055,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on POST. Citigroup began coverage on Post in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.20.

In other Post news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $328,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,123.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.26 per share, with a total value of $1,007,624.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,814.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,250 shares of company stock worth $743,390 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

POST opened at $82.98 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $82.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.66.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

