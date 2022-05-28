BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 14,831 Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,831 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.07% of Enova International worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Enova International by 10.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 50,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Enova International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Enova International by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Enova International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Enova International by 27.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 9,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENVA opened at $31.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 14.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.41. Enova International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $47.88.

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.79 million. Enova International had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 22.31%. Enova International’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

ENVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Enova International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enova International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

