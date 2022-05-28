Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Gap Up to $73.86

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $73.86, but opened at $76.66. Boot Barn shares last traded at $78.16, with a volume of 1,365 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BOOT. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.12 and a 200-day moving average of $100.56.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $383.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $1,130,351.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,991. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,802,000 after buying an additional 238,170 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,663,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,512,000 after buying an additional 84,077 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,319,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,306,000 after buying an additional 12,570 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 993,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,247,000 after buying an additional 287,417 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

