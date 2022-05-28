Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 24,249 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 259,841 shares.The stock last traded at $8.38 and had previously closed at $8.77.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Boxed from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Boxed alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.07.

Boxed ( NYSE:BOXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.05 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Boxed by 3,629.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boxed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Boxed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Boxed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $939,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boxed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.47% of the company’s stock.

Boxed Company Profile (NYSE:BOXD)

Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boxed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.