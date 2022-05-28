Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) PT Raised to $90.00

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.70.

Shares of BMY opened at $76.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $78.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $5,163,210.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,668 shares of company stock worth $9,449,888. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $234,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 64,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.7% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 38.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,658,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,141,000 after acquiring an additional 460,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

