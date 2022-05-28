Brokerages Anticipate Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) to Announce $0.73 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Restaurant Brands International reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 6.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $51.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $49.35 and a 1 year high of $70.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

