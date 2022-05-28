Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $156.29, but opened at $144.94. Burlington Stores shares last traded at $163.74, with a volume of 14,303 shares traded.
The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 85.14%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $223.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $329.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Burlington Stores to $207.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.86.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76.
Burlington Stores Company Profile (NYSE:BURL)
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
