Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $156.29, but opened at $144.94. Burlington Stores shares last traded at $163.74, with a volume of 14,303 shares trading hands.
The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 85.14%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores to $207.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.86.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76.
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
