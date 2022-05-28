Carl P. Haney Sells 1,965 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $251.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.39 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.99.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

EL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Edward Jones raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.