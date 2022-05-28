Carl P. Haney Sells 1,965 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE EL opened at $251.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.39 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.99.
Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
EL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Edward Jones raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.29.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.
About Estée Lauder Companies (Get Rating)
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
