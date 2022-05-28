Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 448,900 shares, an increase of 282.4% from the April 30th total of 117,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CELTF opened at $1.05 on Friday. Centamin has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22.

CELTF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Centamin from GBX 112 ($1.41) to GBX 108 ($1.36) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centamin from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centamin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.08.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

