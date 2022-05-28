Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Certara were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Certara by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,088,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,206,000 after buying an additional 1,200,478 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 18.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,732,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,763,000 after purchasing an additional 904,592 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 3,572.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 668,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,008,000 after purchasing an additional 650,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Certara by 111.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,123,000 after acquiring an additional 607,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Certara by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 984,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,987,000 after acquiring an additional 556,858 shares in the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $2,521,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,352 shares of company stock valued at $2,655,966 in the last three months. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $20.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -262.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Certara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $45.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.35.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.88 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CERT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Certara has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

