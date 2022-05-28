Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 255.2% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 75,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after acquiring an additional 54,123 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,306,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,721,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,489,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 31.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after buying an additional 20,879 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of CPK opened at $135.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a one year low of $113.49 and a one year high of $146.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.32.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $222.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 39.59%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.02, for a total transaction of $347,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.