Citigroup Inc. Acquires 39,381 Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,381 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.36% of Ellington Financial worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 25,835 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $614,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 100,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Shares of EFC opened at $15.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 39.86, a quick ratio of 39.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The company has a market cap of $927.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.89.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). Ellington Financial had a net margin of 63.71% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $37.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.65%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 112.50%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EFC. StockNews.com lowered Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered Ellington Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

About Ellington Financial (Get Rating)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.