Citigroup Inc. Acquires 568,313 Shares of Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) by 25,269.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 570,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 568,313 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Cazoo Group worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZOO. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CZOO opened at $1.44 on Friday. Cazoo Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.26.

CZOO has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.60 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cazoo Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cazoo Group in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cazoo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Cazoo Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.60 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cazoo Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.98.

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

