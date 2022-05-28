Citigroup Inc. Acquires 568,313 Shares of Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) by 25,269.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 570,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 568,313 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Cazoo Group worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZOO. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:CZOO opened at $1.44 on Friday. Cazoo Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.26.
About Cazoo Group (Get Rating)
Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cazoo Group (CZOO)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Cazoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cazoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.