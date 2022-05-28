Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,965 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of LivaNova worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in LivaNova by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,415,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LivaNova by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 654,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,861,000 after purchasing an additional 168,427 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1,939.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 728,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,707,000 after purchasing an additional 692,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $67.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.51. LivaNova PLC has a fifty-two week low of $58.18 and a fifty-two week high of $93.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $240.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,784 shares of company stock worth $390,316. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

