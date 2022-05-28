Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHBGet Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,099 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of First Hawaiian worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.13. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $31.16.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHBGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FHB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

