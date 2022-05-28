Citigroup Inc. Buys 10,405 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,405 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.15% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, Director Douglas B. Hansen purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $26,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John S. Moody purchased 7,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.87 per share, for a total transaction of $199,644.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 42.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 118.75%.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

