Citigroup Inc. Buys 132,243 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 745,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 132,243 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of OPKO Health worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on OPKO Health from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OPKO Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman Elias A. Zerhouni bought 89,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $311,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 1,174,600 shares of company stock worth $3,432,384 in the last quarter. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OPK opened at $3.20 on Friday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.60.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

