Citigroup Inc. Buys 70,501 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) by 292.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,501 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Grid Dynamics worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Grid Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 212.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $204,000. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Eric Benhamou purchased 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $255,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Nicolet purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,641.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $18.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 7.61. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $42.81. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -140.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $71.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

