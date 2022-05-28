Citigroup Inc. Buys 798 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 822 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $253.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.70. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $178.73 and a fifty-two week high of $275.13.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 10.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.36%.

CSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.86.

Carlisle Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.