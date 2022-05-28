Citigroup Inc. Cuts Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,846 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 13,176 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.05% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,051 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 72.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 425,257 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $35,919,000 after buying an additional 11,608 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 39,658 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEP opened at $72.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 83.01, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.44. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.98 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 1.58%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.7325 dividend. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 336.78%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.14.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

