Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stake in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 600,862 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 132,534 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.21% of Centennial Resource Development worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDEV. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000.

In related news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 2,425,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $21,243,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $7.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 5.21. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.35). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.40 to $11.20 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development to $13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

