Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,693 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.29% of Ready Capital worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 392,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 41.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.42.

Shares of RC stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.13. Ready Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $16.78.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 14.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ready Capital Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.41%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.41%.

About Ready Capital (Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.