Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

In related news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.94 per share, with a total value of $619,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,311,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,223,470.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $64.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.28. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $57.76 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

About Stifel Financial (Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.