Citigroup Inc. Has $3.36 Million Stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,903 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in KE were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KE by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,901,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799,536 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of KE by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 166,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KE by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 12,151 shares in the last quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KE in the fourth quarter worth about $164,002,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of KE by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 185,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 125,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BEKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on KE in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.70 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded KE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.35.

Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $11.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.24. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $54.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of -143.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of -1.55.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). KE had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $17.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

